Buchanan County sees surge in voter registration

(St. Joseph,MO) In Missouri, Wednesday evening was the deadline to register to vote in the November election. Buchanan County had over 55,000 people register to vote, with over 500 voters registering in the two days leading up to the registration cut-off.

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack Garvey said she suspects some of the big issues on the November ballot are pulling in more people to vote in the upcoming election.

“I think there are so many issues on the ballot coming up on the sixth, that it’s got peoples interest peaked. There are three different marijuana issues on there and there is minimum wage on there,” Garvey said. “I think that's got the interest of the voters and they want to get out there and speak their minds on election day.”

Garvey said online voter registration has made it easier than ever to prepare for the upcoming election.

“The online applications, I think, are what’s actually helping the numbers, because we live in an online world and it’s much easier now to register and do pretty much everything online, so people are taking full advantage of that right now,” Garvey said.

Voters who chose to register online will receive a letter in the mail in place of their voter ID card and will be required to provide a photo ID when they report to their polling place on November 6.