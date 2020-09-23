Buchanan County sends out wrongly worded absentee ballots

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday morning, Missouri's top election official, Jay Ashcroft, made a stop in St. Joseph to discuss an error regarding absentee ballots in two counties, Buchanan and Vernon counties.

The two counties sent out absentee ballots containing the outdated and wrongly worded summary of Amendment No. 3.

On Monday, the Missouri Court of Appeals ordered to change the summary language of Amendment No. 3 after its original language, "fails to acknowledge" what the amendment would do.

Ashcroft said the ballot mistake was a result in a timing error.

"All this happened after the September 25th certification of what was going to be on the ballot. So, we're looking at September 25th, absentee ballots were going out on September 22nd. It would appear that there are two counties where the language for Amendment 3 was not the most recent iteration of that language. Look, I apologize for that happening," said Jay Ashcroft,

Buchanan County Clerk, Mary Baack-Garvey, said 27 out of the 2,000 eligible absentee voters voted with the outdated summary ballot Tuesday.

Those 27 votes are final and cannot be fixed.

Baack-Garvey said the county is sending a letter explaining the correct language to all abstentee voters and it's expected to arrive the same time as those absentee voters still waiting for their ballots to arrive in the mail.