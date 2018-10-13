Clear

Buchanan County to collect hazardous waste

Residents can bring hazardous materials and electronics to the Remington Nature Center parking lot on Saturday to be safely collected.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 10:58 PM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 10:58 PM
Posted By: Matthew Rinehart

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Buchanan County residents will have the opportunity to safely get rid of their hazardous materials and electronics.

From 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. on Saturday, residents can bring materials like batteries, fuels, paint, and electronics to the Remington Nature Center parking lot and drop them off.

Identification with proof of residency will be required.

Some items like large electronics and appliances may cost money to drop off.

For a complete list of restrictions and guidelines, click here.

The event is held twice a year in April and October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
A rainy & cool Friday is ahead with highs only going up into the middle 40s. The rain should be out of here just in time for Friday night football. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet. Water levels should be lower by Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events