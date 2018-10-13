Buchanan County to collect hazardous waste

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Buchanan County residents will have the opportunity to safely get rid of their hazardous materials and electronics.
From 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. on Saturday, residents can bring materials like batteries, fuels, paint, and electronics to the Remington Nature Center parking lot and drop them off.
Identification with proof of residency will be required.
Some items like large electronics and appliances may cost money to drop off.
For a complete list of restrictions and guidelines, click here.
The event is held twice a year in April and October.
