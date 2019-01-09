Buchanan County to combine legal offices

(Buchanan County,MO) Changes in staffing at the Buchanan County courthouse could help save the county time and money. Next week Buchanan County Attorney Chad Gaddie will be transferred to the County Prosecutor's office to assist with additional legal services at no additional cost to the county.

The staffing change comes after the retirement of former prosecuting attorney Dwight Scroggins and the election of former assistant prosecuting attorney Kate Schaffer to circuit judge.

“I’ve known Chad for 20 years, he has experience both as a prosecutor and as a criminal defense attorney. It was important to me to get people on our team that have experience in trying cases,” Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday said. “We have a lot of serious cases pending, so we need prosecutors who are experienced in going to court and trying cases before a jury.”

Buchanan County President Commissioner Lee Sawyer said the merger will be a win-win for everybody in the legal department and help save the county approximately $40,000 annually.

“The great thing for the commissioners office is that we now have the full complement of the prosecuting attorney's office for any needs that we might have from the county standpoint in any legal matters,” Sawyer said.

Gaddies has been working as the county attorney for about a year and will begin working with the county prosecutor on January 15.