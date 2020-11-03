Buchanan County voters hold true to casting ballots on Election Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Before the sun came up, voters came out, ready to cast their ballots in-person on Election day in St. Joseph.

"it’s our duty to vote," Rob Calloway "We wanted to do it and I’m glad we did."

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church saw a steady stream of voters despite the many that have already voted absentee in Buchanan County.

"It’s just something we’ve always done," William Campbell, an in-person voter with his son said. "We don't have a reason to vote absentee."

"[In-person voting] is a tradition for me its what I’ve always done," Glenda Grant, an in-person voter said. "I have nothing against absentee voting."

The county is expecting to break a record for voter turnout this election between both in person and absentee votes. Voters said they understand how important this election is.

"I think every election they say is the most important ever and this one certainly does feel that way." Robin Calloway, in person voter said.

"We just have to steady both parties and see which one we want in." Sharon Miller, an in-person voter said.

With so much on the line, Buchanan county voters said their input on how the country moves forward is important now more than ever.

"I want to see who’s going to be leading our country for the next four years," Grant said.

Polls will close at 7:00 Tuesday night.