Clear

Buchanan County voters hold true to casting ballots on Election Day

Voters lined up at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Tuesday morning. Despite higher numbers of absentee voters, many others still showed up at the polls on Election Day

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 2:34 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Before the sun came up, voters came out, ready to cast their ballots in-person on Election day in St. Joseph.

"it’s our duty to vote," Rob Calloway "We wanted to do it and I’m glad we did."

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church saw a steady stream of voters despite the many that have already voted absentee in Buchanan County.

"It’s just something we’ve always done," William Campbell, an in-person voter with his son said. "We don't have a reason to vote absentee."

"[In-person voting] is a tradition for me its what I’ve always done," Glenda Grant, an in-person voter said. "I have nothing against absentee voting."

The county is expecting to break a record for voter turnout this election between both in person and absentee votes. Voters said they understand how important this election is.

"I think every election they say is the most important ever and this one certainly does feel that way." Robin Calloway, in person voter said.

"We just have to steady both parties and see which one we want in." Sharon Miller, an in-person voter said. 

With so much on the line, Buchanan county voters said their input on how the country moves forward is important now more than ever.

"I want to see who’s going to be leading our country for the next four years," Grant said. 

Polls will close at 7:00 Tuesday night. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 78°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 80°
Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories