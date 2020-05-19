Buchanan County’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic finds 23 positive results out of 1,351

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph released test results for another 537 individuals tested during last weekend’s COVID-19 testing clinic held at Mosaic Life Care.

The results show 23 Buchanan County residents tested positive for COVID-19 out of 1,593. Results are still pending for 242 individuals. City officials released the second batch of test results Tuesday showing an additional 14 positive cases.

A note from the City of St. Joseph: The coronavirus is still in our community and we must continue the effort to reduce the spread of the virus. You can do your part by:

• Maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet at all times.

• Proper handwashing and sanitizing of commonly used surfaces.

• Wearing a mask or face covering while you are out.

• Staying at home if you are sick.

• Staying home if you are at a higher risk and exercise greater caution if it is necessary to be out.

Mosaic staff is identifying individuals if they tested positive and the St. Joseph Health Department is handling the contact tracing.

The City of St. Joseph released the first batch of test results Monday afternoon. Of the initial 814 results, 9 individuals had tested positive.

According to daily updates provided by the health department, 543 Buchanan County residents tested positive since the beginning of the outbreak and two men have died.

One of the two was an inmate transferred from a St. Joseph prison to a Kansas City hospital where he died. Department of Corrections officials said he first tested positive for COVID-19 but on subsequent testing he tested negative. Officials also said he had underlying conditions.

The second man worked at Triumph Foods, he tested positive for the virus on April 22 and died weeks later. City officials said he also had underlying conditions.

State public health officials identified Triumph Foods, a pork processing plant, as a hot-spot for COVID-19 in late April. Triumph paid for its more than 2,800 employees to get tested after an initial 16 plant workers tested positive.

At least 490 of the 2800-plus employees tested positive for the virus, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Friday.