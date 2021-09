(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department releasing new Covid-19 numbers for Buchanan county.

The health department reported 56 new cases since Thursday bringing the total case count to 14,780.

No new deaths to report.

The county's death toll sits at 213.

Some good news, the health department reported that the positivity rate for Buchanan county is now 6.06 percent.

Mosaic Life Care has 22 total Covid inpatients, 21 are in St. Joseph and 1 in Maryville.