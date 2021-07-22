Clear
Buchanan county has lowest vaccination rate in NW Missouri

With a population at just more than 87,000, Buchanan county currently has only 17,000 people fully vaccinated, that's only 19 percent.

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 9:56 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

That puts the county dead last in vaccination rates across all of northwest Missouri.

A little more than 19,000 or about 22 percent of the population, have gotten at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The second highest populated county in the region is Nodaway county; they are at a little more than 35 percent fully vaccinated.

Atchison county tops the region with 39 percent completely vaccinated.

Because of those low numbers, just this week the region's health departments issued a joint public health advisory to get vaccinated and for unvaccinated people to mask up.

