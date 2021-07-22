Buchanan county has lowest vaccination rate in NW Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With a population at just more than 87,000, Buchanan county currently has only 17,000 people fully vaccinated, that's only 19 percent.

That puts the county dead last in vaccination rates across all of northwest Missouri.

A little more than 19,000 or about 22 percent of the population, have gotten at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The second highest populated county in the region is Nodaway county; they are at a little more than 35 percent fully vaccinated.

Atchison county tops the region with 39 percent completely vaccinated.

Because of those low numbers, just this week the region's health departments issued a joint public health advisory to get vaccinated and for unvaccinated people to mask up.