(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An un-bear-ably cute scavenger hunt is underway.

Neighborhoods across the country, including St. Joseph, are putting on a ‘bear hunt.’

A safe way for kids and families to get outside amidst coronavirus concerns.

“Everybody is involved in it, but nobody is touching and everyone is staying safe in all of this. So, we’re all getting the joy of being together and being apart of something while still maintaining the social distance that we need to to keep everybody safe,”said Erin Couldry, St. Joseph 'bear hunter.'

Local homes and businesses are placing stuffed bears and other animals in their windows, letting families take their kids on a safari to find these sneaky bears.

It’s a community activity residents say everyone can enjoy.

"No one knows what’s coming in all of this so I think it is really important for all of us to smile and I think it’s important for us to find a way to be together.”

While it’s meant to keep kids entertained, parents are having fun getting creative too.

“I took the picture and posted the picture on the Facebook page and said ‘Harris, is playing on the swingset.’ Then, I gave hints to the location, ‘He’s near an ice cream shop, he’s near a grocery store and he’s on this street, can you find him?’” said Couldry.

The best part? Participants don’t have to travel all the way to the Hundred Acre Wood.

There is a Facebook page for those participating in the ‘bear hunt,’ whether hiding the bears or finding them, to post pictures of clues and findings.

To join in the fun online, use #GoingOnABearHunt and post photos of your finds.