Buchanan County Prosecutor's office aiming to get repeat offenders longer, harsher sentences

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A few months into office and Buchanan County Prosecutor Ron Holliday is trying to make good on his campaign promise—getting repeat offenders longer and harsher sentences.

Law enforcement and the Buchanan County Prosecutor's office—joining forces for a new initiative designed to get the worst of the worst off the streets and behind bars.

The career criminal team—a mix of prosecutors and officers—will work together to aggressively pursue the maximum prison sentence for repeat and violent felony offender.

Each month the team will put a list together—and if you make the list—it means plea bargains are completely off the table.

For those who pose a danger to the community and have squandered chance after chance, the prosecutor's office plans to ask for the maximum sentence.

While this team hopes it will get career criminals off the streets, sentencing is not in their hands, but a judges.