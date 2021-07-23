Clear
Buchanan county woman will not faces charges following shooting

Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday released the information in a statement Friday.

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 8:57 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2021 9:58 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Buchanan County woman will not face criminal charges after shooting and killing her husband back in May.

County prosecuting attorney Ron Holliday said in a statement Friday that the shooting of Mark Applegarth was justified. Holliday said a thorough review of evidence showed that the wife who shot and killed Applegarth was in fear of her own life.

Police found Applegarth shot to death at a home in the 2400 block of N 3rd St. on May 7, his wife admitted to the shooting.

Holliday's statement also said an autopsy report revealed Applegarth had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system at the time of his death.

Holliday said his office prosecuted Applegarth in January for domestic violence.

Advocates remind people of the resources available for domestic assault victims. The YWCA, along with other shelters across Northwest Missouri are available for those in need.

