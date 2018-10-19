Clear

Buckle up, phone down.

Govenor Parson declared Friday, October 19th as this years "Buckle Up Phone Down Day" for Missouri. First responders, city leaders, and MODOT want people to take the challenge put your seat belt on and not to pick up your phone, every time you get in the car.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 9:58 PM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

MODOT, along with first responders and city leaders are reminding people to put on their seat belt and set the phone aside whenever they get in their car. They say these two simple acts could save your life and the lives of others.

To encourage people to take the challenge, MODOT held an event Friday with their crash and driving simulators to show how decisions behind the wheel can be dangerous.

"Distracted driving is the number one cause for crashes in Missouri and the United States. The national average for seatbelt usage is about 90.1%. Missouri's average usage rate overall is 81.4%, and Missouris teen rate is below that at 70%," said Austin Hibler from MODOT.

To take the challenge, follow this link: https://www.modot.org/ 

