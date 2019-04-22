Bunny Bowl at Belt Entertaiment

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Belt Entertainment wanted families to spend the Easter holiday together.

They held a "Bunny Bowl" where it was all you can bowl for just $10.

Keeping up with the theme of Easter, prizes were given out to those finding colored bowling pins.

Staff at the belt bowl said the event is a great way to keep the spirit of together going during the Easter holiday.

"You know its hard to see in this day and age you see a lot of separation," Brian Insell, Asst. manager Belt Entertainment. "Bringing families together having them do something as a family I hope inspires future generations."

The fun wasn't limited to the bowling alley though, Belt Entertainment offered half-off arcade game and $6 laser tag.