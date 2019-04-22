Clear

Bunny Bowl at Belt Entertaiment

The Bunny Bowl was held at the family entertainment center today to encourage togetherness on this Easter holiday

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 12:08 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Belt Entertainment wanted families to spend the Easter holiday together.
They held a "Bunny Bowl" where it was all you can bowl for just $10.
Keeping up with the theme of Easter, prizes were given out to those finding colored bowling pins.
Staff at the belt bowl said the event is a great way to keep the spirit of together going during the Easter holiday.

"You know its hard to see in this day and age you see a lot of separation," Brian Insell, Asst. manager Belt Entertainment. "Bringing families together having them do something as a family I hope inspires future generations."

The fun wasn't limited to the bowling alley though, Belt Entertainment offered half-off arcade game and $6 laser tag.

Easter Sunday ended up being the warmest day of 2019 (so far) with highs in the mid to upper 80s but changes are on the way to begin the week as a cold front will bring some cooler air to the region.
