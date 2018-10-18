Burger King creates 'nightmare' green sandwich for Halloween

(CNN) -- Burger King has changed its menu in honor of Halloween, releasing the "Nightmare King" sandwich next week.
The fast-food chain is offering the "spooky" sandwich Oct. 22 through Nov. 1.
It's a quarter-pound of beef, a chicken filet, American cheese, bacon, mayonnaise, and onion – all topped off with a green sesame seed bun.
Officials with Burger King said the sandwich is "clinically proven to induce nightmares."
The "Nightmare King" goes for $6.39.
