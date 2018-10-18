Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect charged with murder in fatal shooting of man found dead in backyard Full Story

Burger King creates 'nightmare' green sandwich for Halloween

Burger King has changed its menu in honor of Halloween, releasing the Burger King has changed its menu in honor of Halloween, releasing the "Nightmare King" sandwich next week. (CNN)

Are you ready for the 'Nightmare King?'

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 10:01 AM
Posted By: CNN

(CNN) -- Burger King has changed its menu in honor of Halloween, releasing the "Nightmare King" sandwich next week.

The fast-food chain is offering the "spooky" sandwich Oct. 22 through Nov. 1.

It's a quarter-pound of beef, a chicken filet, American cheese, bacon, mayonnaise, and onion – all topped off with a green sesame seed bun.

Officials with Burger King said the sandwich is "clinically proven to induce nightmares."

The "Nightmare King" goes for $6.39.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
We've been warming up during the day and cooling down at night the last few days thanks to the dry air we've had in place. High pressure on top of us this Thursday morning will push out to our east. It will allow out winds to switch up to the south on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 60s. It will be very nice and sunny once again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events