Burglar vandalizes local church

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The McCarthy Baptist Church was the scene of a burglary Friday morning, It was a scary end to the week for the local church.

Jeremiah Bradford, the pastor, said somone broke into the church about 2:15 a.m., took some items and vandalized the church.

Bradford said a secretary, coming into to work later that morning, was the first person to noticed something was out of place.

Bradford said that's when he called police, who swept the building, he said the entire experience has been an emotional roller coaster.

"You get the fear, the anger, the confusion," Bradford said. "and the sadness as well that someone would do that to another church."

It was a shock to the wider church community as well, word of the damage quickly spread on social media, and it became clear they had to respond.

"I’ve never seen anything like it," John Longe, volunteer said. "Once we heard, that’s when we all decided it’s time to engage and help."

Saturday morning, several churches across St. joe and beyond stepped in to help clean up, they mostly vacuumed up small pieces of glass the burglar left behind.

While the burglar did get away, Bradford said he was caught on surveillance footage, and they’ve been able to recover some stolen items.

True to his faith, Bradford says he has a message for the burglar,

"We do forgive this individual," He said , "and pray that he would come to repentance."

Bradford said he has filed a police report.