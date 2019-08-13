Bus drivers refresh on bus stop training before school starts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At the old Lake Contrary Elementary School on Monday, Apple bus Company held its annual back to school training ahead to the start of the school year.

"We're keeping our mission to keeping children safe and deliver them to and from school in a safe and effective manner," said Apple Bus Company Fleet Manager John Poe. "It's a two day comprehensive driving and classroom course. We put a lot of emphasis to help with student interaction."

The drivers are refreshed on main skills on school bus safety while on an obstacle course ranging in areas from height difference, making sharp turns and of course backing up.

"We are trying to find problem areas for some of our drivers and what we can improve upon," said Apple Bus Company Safety Manager Dylan Leeson. "That way we can make sure and find processes to retrain our drivers on.".

Leeson added they are confident with all their drivers and are hoping for a great school year ahead.

"We want our drivers safe for not only children who are on the bus, but for everyone else on the bus."

The Apple Bus Company does training with their school bus drivers year round.

The old Lake Contrary Elementary School location will now be used as a second location for the company.