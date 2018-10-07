Busiest time of year for Atchison's most famous haunted house

(ATCHISON, Kan.) In the weeks prior to Halloween, visitors pack the streets of Atchison to visit the town's most famous haunted house, the Sallie House.

The haunted history of the house goes back to the the turn of the century when the home was run by a physician. A 6 year old girl, Sallie, is said to have died in the home during surgery to remove her appendix.

Since then, people believe that the house is haunted by her spirit.

Maria Miller, the Atchison Tourism Director, says that people who have entered the home have experienced some paranormal activity.

"We've had all kinds of experiences with visitors," Miller said. "From phones turning on and off, batteries draining on them to taking photos, recording equipment that stops working. People who have seen a woman downstairs, seen a woman upstairs. Hear children laughing. Footsteps. I can go on and on about different experiences in the home."

Every September and October, people can take a self guided tour of the house. You can also do a guided tour and stay the night in the house.

For more information on the Sallie House, visit the website visitatchison.com.