Business booming ahead of Chiefs Super Bowl run

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over the past few weeks, the anticipation of the Kansas City Cheifs' first Super Bowl appearance in half a century has been growing, and it's turned into big business around Chiefs kingdom.

PJ's Fireworks just north of town is more accustomed to selling fireworks in the summertime, but excitement for the Chiefs' Super Bowl run has led to a spike in business in the dead of winter.

"Who would have known," Ben Burtnett, PJ's Fireworks said.

From fireworks to food, just about everything having to do with a celebration is quickly flying off store shelves. Business at the local Hy-Vee was non-stop the Saturday before the big game.

In the store’s bakery, party-themed treats were a hot commodity.

"Everyone’s coming in here trying to get prepped for their party," Dillon Urich, Assistant Manager, St. Joseph Hy-Vee said. "We can barely make it fast enough before we’re selling it."

Business staff said calls for orders are constantly coming in from far and wide. The excitement is growing not just for the chiefs, but also for their effect on the bottom line for businesses in the Chiefs Kingdom.

"It’s just amazing the number of people that come in," Burtnett said. "They’re all hyped up about the Chiefs and the Super Bowl.

"We’re all excited for the Chiefs," Urich said. "We hope they win on Sunday,"

Staff at both businesses said the extra boost will likely last all the way up until the Super Bowl.