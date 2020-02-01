Clear

Business booming ahead of Chiefs Super Bowl run

The Kansas City Chiefs' first Super Bowl run in 50 years is driving sales at businesses across Chiefs Kingdom.

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over the past few weeks, the anticipation of the Kansas City Cheifs' first Super Bowl appearance in half a century has been growing, and it's turned into big business around Chiefs kingdom.

PJ's Fireworks just north of town is more accustomed to selling fireworks in the summertime, but excitement for the Chiefs' Super Bowl run has led to a spike in business in the dead of winter. 

"Who would have known," Ben Burtnett, PJ's Fireworks said.

From fireworks to food, just about everything having to do with a celebration is quickly flying off store shelves. Business at the local Hy-Vee was non-stop the Saturday before the big game. 

In the store’s bakery, party-themed treats were a hot commodity.

"Everyone’s coming in here trying to get prepped for their party," Dillon Urich, Assistant Manager, St. Joseph Hy-Vee said. "We can barely make it fast enough before we’re selling it."

Business staff said calls for orders are constantly coming in from far and wide. The excitement is growing not just for the chiefs, but also for their effect on the bottom line for businesses in the Chiefs Kingdom.

"It’s just amazing the number of people that come in," Burtnett said. "They’re all hyped up about the Chiefs and the Super Bowl.

"We’re all excited for the Chiefs," Urich said. "We hope they win on Sunday," 

Staff at both businesses said the extra boost will likely last all the way up until the Super Bowl. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Just how warm we get tomorrow will depend on when the cloud cover dissipates. It looks like the most northern parts of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas will be the last to say goodbye to that cloud cover. Highs there will be in the lower to middle 50s by 4pm. St. Joesph and further south will get a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures while they last because a cool down in coming next week. The system is going to bring highs down to the mid 30s and lower and it will bring our next chance for wintry precipitation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories