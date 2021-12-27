Business owner speaks out after Christmas burglary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Blake Shelton recieved a call that his business, Delta 816, a CBD and hemp products store, was burglarized on Christmas morning.

While most of us were decking the halls, Shelton was assessing the damage inside his southside shop.

He arrived that morning to find his shop broken into, leaving him to fix a broken glass door and replace thousands of dollars worth of inventory.

Shelton said he just wants to know why someone would target his business.

"I’ve got a lot of customers who enjoy coming to my store," He said. "I didn’t understand why they would come in here and rob somebody for no reason."

Despite the setback, Shelton is refusing to let the burglary stop his business. He said he plans to upgrade security in hopes of preventing any future thefts.

Shelton estimates the cost to repair the broken window and replace the stolen merchandise will total around $3,500. Police continue to investigate the burglary.