Business owner speaks out after vandalism spike

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The past couple of weeks have been challenging for Matt McCurley and Greg's Used Appliance Store.

In the past month, McCurley who owns the store located along the S. Belt Highway said he's had three different encounters of vandalism.

"Three different cars were broken into," McCurley said. two cars ignitions were popped and we had a window up front that was shattered," McCurley said.

In response, McCurley said he’s done a lot to safeguard his business.

"We have eight cameras in all different angles around the whole building," McCurley said. "That’s really helped us to identify or at least put an eye on what’s going on."

Despite that, McCurley said vandals still show up, and every time they strike means more money out of McCurley's pocket.

"If [damage costs aren't worth] thousands of dollars the insurance coverage is just not there," McCurley said.

It’s an issue the St. Joseph Police Department says they're very familiar with.

SJPD says solving these crimes can be difficult because of the limited information that’s gathered.

"There’s not usually a smoking gun." Cpt. Jeff Wilson, SJPD said. "There’s very little if any information to suggest a suspect."

Even those with video surveillance aren't immune, Wilson says some vandals can be bold.

SJPD says the best bet for people to protect themselves and/or catch a criminal is early intervention in hopes that early detection can lead to more solved cases.

"We really want to be involved," Sgt Roy Hoskins, SJPD. "Don’t be afraid to call and report something to us, we don’t mind at all."