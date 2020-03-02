Business struck by bullets Saturday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after shots were fired in the area of 24th and Messanie Saturday night.

Police responded to a barbershop in the area around 10 p.m., they said multiple bullets struck the business likely from a passing vehicle.

Officers said they spent the night searching nearby homes for any more shell casings.

An officer on-scene calling the matter, senseless.

"As far as we can tell there's no purpose behind it," Sgt. Steve McClintick said.

Police said no person was struck by any bullets and didn't have a vehicle description or suspect information to pass along.

the case remains under investigation.