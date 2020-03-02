Clear

Business struck by bullets Saturday night

St. Joseph police were called to the area of 24th and Messanie St. Saturday

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 2:01 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after shots were fired in the area of 24th and Messanie Saturday night.

Police responded to a barbershop in the area around 10 p.m., they said multiple bullets struck the business likely from a passing vehicle.  

Officers said they spent the night searching nearby homes for any more shell casings.

An officer on-scene calling the matter, senseless.

"As far as we can tell there's no purpose behind it," Sgt. Steve McClintick said. 

Police said no person was struck by any bullets and didn't have a vehicle description or suspect information to pass along.
the case remains under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s as we start the work week. We should be dry as we go into Monday and a little cloudy to begin the week but we will start to warm back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories