Businesses along I-29 impacted by closure, excited for re-open

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) I-29 was re-open to drivers on Wednesday, and local businesses along the interstate said they've been waiting for this for almost two months.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) and the Missouri State Highway Patrol re-opened I-29 North at Exit 56 to the Iowa State line. The Iowa Department of Transportation also reopened its section of I-29 between the Missouri border and U.S. 34.

"We're glad to see I-29 re-opening. It's obviously a major thoroughfare through our state, and it's going to be good for people," Sgt. Jake Angle, Missouri State Highway Patrol, said. "It's been an inconvenience - to get that open is huge."

One gas station manager in Mound City, Missouri, who didn't want to go on-camera, said his store has been almost dead since the closure of the interstate.

Anthony George, general manager of George's Cenex in Mound City, said his business has actually gone up because of the people who came to Mound City to escape the flooding.

"Some of them are, you know, not going back into their cities...gunna kind of look for other places to live," George said. "Others are going to rebuild, start over."

George also said he noticed gas prices and product prices raise since the flooding.

"You hope that somebody's going to step in and do something to help these people out," he said.

Jennifer Sardigal with MoDot said this is the longest I-29 has been closed in our area for several years.

"I wasn't here for 2011, but it sounds like it [I-29] was underwater for a longer period of time this time around," Sardigal said.

MoDot opened the northbound lanes of I-29 Wednesday morning around 9:30, while Iowa opened their portion of the highway around 10 a.m.

George, who lives in the Mound City area, said he's happy to see the interstate re-open.

"I'll enjoy the ability to have a shorter driver than having to take these re-routes and stuff," George said.

Drivers heading into Iowa should still expect delays due to intermittent lane closures approximately eight miles north of the Missouri border. MoDOT said traffic moves head-to-head and a 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Drivers still do not have access to several roads west of I-29 in Atchison and Holt counties due to flooding and damage.

The Rulo and Brownville Missouri River Crossings remain closed because of heavy damage and water over the roadway.