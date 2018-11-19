Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Businesses enjoying increase in sales stemming from Chiefs' success

It's not just fans and the team excited for the Kansas City Chiefs' 9-1 start—local businesses are also benefiting.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 5:46 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 5:49 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— It's not just fans and the team excited for the Kansas City Chiefs' 9-1 start—local businesses are also benefiting.

"It's obviously game night and stuff so we do have a lot of customers come in, but I like the crazy," Rally House employee Rachel Stobbs said. 

The Chiefs take on the Rams Monday night in Los Angeles and Pony Express Sports and More owner Carleo Pacubas believes fans should be ready for amazing things from this squad. 

"First time in many years that Chiefs fans should be excited," Pacubas said. 

Chiefs and the Rams kickoff Monday at 7:25 p.m. on ESPN. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 29°
Clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday afternoon. Cooler air will continue to stay with us for the first part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events