Businesses enjoying increase in sales stemming from Chiefs' success

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— It's not just fans and the team excited for the Kansas City Chiefs' 9-1 start—local businesses are also benefiting.

"It's obviously game night and stuff so we do have a lot of customers come in, but I like the crazy," Rally House employee Rachel Stobbs said.

The Chiefs take on the Rams Monday night in Los Angeles and Pony Express Sports and More owner Carleo Pacubas believes fans should be ready for amazing things from this squad.

"First time in many years that Chiefs fans should be excited," Pacubas said.

Chiefs and the Rams kickoff Monday at 7:25 p.m. on ESPN.