Businesses react to idea of mask mandate in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH) St. Joseph city leaders are considering joining others around the state and nation to require people to wear masks in public. Some businesses have been pro-active and are already requiring masks. Others are highly considering it even if St. Joseph does not mandate it.

"We'll probably follow suit at The Tiger's Den," Owner Brian Myers said. "Maybe that'll cost us in business, maybe that'll gain us in business. To me, the health and safety of the people that are our customers comes before anything else."

Myers is also a councilman at-large for St. Joseph.

Restaurants are included in the conversation as well. DJ Dollison, manager of Texas Roadhouse, is not quite sure how that would work in restaurants, but he imagines that customers would wear a mask to the table, take it off, and then put it back on when they leave the table. Texas Roadhouse will not require a mask unless the city council mandates it. They are putting in extra precautions to allow safety for customers.

"We have a construction crew coming to put up some dividers between all the booths and separate some people," Dollison said.

The city council will discuss a possible mask mandate for St. Joseph on Thursday.