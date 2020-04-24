Businesses show their support for workers on the frontline of the pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Businesses across town are stepping up to do what they can and perhaps what they do best to say thank you to the first responders and medical personnel on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

"We just want to thank them for all they do for us," Vicki Wallace from McDonald's said.

Whether it’s delivering pizzas to hospital staff or turning Happy Meals into free thank you meals for first responders.

"We're starting with Mosaic and kind of expanding from there," Jennifer Martin from Little Caesar's said.

For those on the receiving end, they say the gesture is anything but small.

"It's just been a really wonderful time to experience that outpouring of thankfulness and people have been so generous," Joey Austin from Mosaic Life Care said. "We have a list of people that we are trying to keep up with to say thank you to."

The St. Joseph community is proving that COVID-19 isn't the only thing that can spread easily, so too can gratitude.

"Any appreciation that we can show them I think goes so far," Martin said.