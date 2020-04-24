Clear
BREAKING NEWS State plans mass testing for COVID-19 at Triumph Foods Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Businesses show their support for workers on the frontline of the pandemic

Many local businesses right here in St. Joseph are doing their part to help amid the coronavirus crisis.

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 10:01 AM
Updated: Apr 24, 2020 10:47 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Businesses across town are stepping up to do what they can and perhaps what they do best to say thank you to the first responders and medical personnel on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

"We just want to thank them for all they do for us," Vicki Wallace from McDonald's said.

Whether it’s delivering pizzas to hospital staff or turning Happy Meals into free thank you meals for first responders.

"We're starting with Mosaic and kind of expanding from there," Jennifer Martin from Little Caesar's said.

For those on the receiving end, they say the gesture is anything but small.

"It's just been a really wonderful time to experience that outpouring of thankfulness and people have been so generous," Joey Austin from Mosaic Life Care said. "We have a list of people that we are trying to keep up with to say thank you to."

The St. Joseph community is proving that COVID-19 isn't the only thing that can spread easily, so too can gratitude.

"Any appreciation that we can show them I think goes so far," Martin said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Lots of clouds this morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will moved away Thursday afternoon and temperatures reached into the mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories