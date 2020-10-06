C-130 from 139th Airlift Wing performs flyover at Chiefs-Patriots game

Clear
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 8:58 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 8:59 AM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Monday night's Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium featured a flyover by a C-130 from the 139th Airlift Wing

Rosecrans Air National Guard's 139th Airlift Wing performed the flyover during the national anthem before the the kickoff.

Six Airmen from the 139th were also recognized for their service during Monday night's game.

The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 26-10 in a game that was rescheduled from Sunday by the NFL due to positive coronavirus tests from both teams.

A cool start for the area then sunshine will return to the forecast for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday looks to be sunny and breezy with average highs in the low 70s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
