CAP Receives Award to Help Operate Emergency Shelter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Those who work with the homeless say the crisis has gotten even worse since the pandemic began.

“What we’ve really seen is covid is really affecting people's housing stability,” said Excutive Director of CAP, Whitney Lanning.

However CAPSTJOE now has some added resources to help. Including a $250,000 award from the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC).

“So these funds will allow us the opportunity to help with rental assistance, in addition to the rental assistance we got from the city of St. Joseph last week, it'll also allow us to continue operating the emergency shelter," said Lanning.

After taking over the shelter in September, CAP has been busy with helping those in need.

The new money will help keep the doors to CAP's emergency shelter open, which will help due to the amount of calls they have been receiving.

“But we are really seeing since the pandemic started is people specifically calling and asking help with housing,” said Lanning. “This funding will specifically go towards homelessness, prevention, and outreach. As well as the administration of our emergency homeless shelter.”

Cap expects to have enough money to keep the shelter open and operating through next year.