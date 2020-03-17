Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

CAP St. Joe closes after employees show symptoms linked to Covid-19

Two employees were met with a roadblock when trying to get tested for the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 9:46 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's Community Action Partnership office was closed for business Tuesday after two employees started showing symptoms similar to those associated with Covid-19.

Staff responded by closing the office to the public until at least April 3rd and working remotely, they said all services will continue to remain available starting Wednesday, March 18th.

Staff said the employee went to Mosaic Life Care to display the symptoms and get approved for a test but the Centers for Disease Control refused to issue the test to the employee.

The executive director of CAP St. Joe explained the reasoning the CDC gave for the decision.

"[The reasons given were that] there are no current positive cases in our area, and [the individuals] had not recently traveled to a high-risk area." Whitney Lanning, the executive director said. 

Lanning said the employee is self quarantining. During Tuesday's closure staff said the offices were thoroughly cleaned. 

Staff said they will notify the public online over ways to stay connected to them and all the services they provide as they switch to a virtual format.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloud cover temperatures still warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures are going to warm up on Wednesday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s and a pretty good bet that we will see widespread rain across the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories