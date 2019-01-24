CAP offers support to federal workers during shutdown

(ST.JOSEPH,MO)A local service agency is stepping up to help federal employees impacted by the partial government shutdown. Community Action Partnership (CAP) is offering additional services to furloughed employees or those working without pay during the shutdown.

“A lot of the services that we are opening up to federal employees, we don’t typically offer to the general public,” CAP Executive Director Whitney Lanning said. “Things like food boxes and hygiene supplies and clothings are typically reserved for our internal participants, but we know right now that that’s a need for those employees.”

Federal workers can receive food and utility assistance, as well as access to children’s clothing, hygiene products and free bus passes.

“A lot of the people who are being affected may have never asked for assistance or received assistance before and may not not how to go about that or who to turn to.We just felt like, especially given the length of time that the government has been shut down, that it’s really important to be able to reach out and serve those people,” Lanning said.

For more information on support services available to federal workers during the government shutdown, contact the Community Action Partnership at 816-233-8281.