CAPSTJOE to close Tuesday after employee shows signs of coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph will close its main office building on Tuesday after an employee began to show signs of Coronavirus, according to a social media post by the agency.

CAPSTJOE announced on Facebook Monday night that it received notice the employee is exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The employee has an appointment to be tested but it's unclear how the person may have been exposed.

The agency said it will close its office at 817 Monterey on Tuesday and will remain closed until a diagnosis is determined.

The post said the agency has asked its staff to self-monitor and self-quarantine. They are also reaching out to anyone who visited the main office on Monday.