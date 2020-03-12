CDC chemical agent setting back Coronavirus testing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The testing process for the COVID-19 in the U.S. is a confusing one.

In press conference on Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom tried to explain the testing process in layman's terms.

Governor Newsom said "the test kits are like printers, but without ink."

The 'ink' in the scenario Governor Newsom created, is a chemical agent provided by the CDC to state labs. Without this reagent, the 'printer' can't print.

"Testing kits are not a test," said Governor Newsom.

The problem in determining how many people are infected with the Coronaviurs isn't the number of kits.

The problem is that the patient's taken samples, such as a mouth swab, cannot be analyzed without this key CDC component.

“Test kits don’t limit testing. Now, my test kits are convenient, they have all the supplies, but once we knew what was in them when we went to Mosaic. Mosaic made their own little packet. I worked with their infection control very closely and we worked together to make their own supplies because they had everything that state had.”

Mosaic Life Care and other health care providers still have to get the state's approval to send a test kit to the lab.

This is one of the nationwide issues that's hampered how medical experts identify how many people are and have been infected with COVID-19.