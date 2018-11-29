Clear

CDC report says pre-diabetes on the rise

A new report from the CDC says many may be on the fast track to diabetes and may not even know it.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) As the holidays draw near more people will be enjoying holiday meals, but for the millions of Americans living with pre-diabetes, doctors say now is the time to be extra careful.

"People are going to be exposed to eating a lot more desserts and temptations with sugar and candy," Dr. Sarah Knorr, Northwest Health Services. 

A new report released by the Centers for Disease Control says upwards of 1 in 3 people have pre-diabetes, of those affected, it says 90% don’t even know they have it.

Doctors in St. Joseph say more of their patients should take notice of their health.

"Many of the patients that I see have pre-diabetes," Knorr said. "I take care of people everyday with elevated or high blood sugars."

Diabetes educator Tara Stevenson says too much insulin in the body causes some of the tell-tale signs of the disease.

"Excess insulin in the body looks like belly fat," Stevenson said. "It makes you hungry, thirsty and cranky."

Local doctors say there’s good news when it comes to reversing this trend,

"You can reduce your risk factors for diabetes and heart disease by losing only 5-7% of your body weight," Knorr said.

With diet and exercise, they say patients could be surprised with how much these positive changes will lower their risks

"If you weigh 200 lbs and you lose just 10 lbs, that could significantly reduce your risk," Knorr said.

To find out more information about pre-diabetes and to take an individualized test to find out personal risk factors, click here.

