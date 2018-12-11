Clear

CDC warns bakers against eating raw cookie dough

Article Image

Healthcare experts want you to say no to raw cookie dough.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 9:42 AM
Posted By: CNN

Healthcare experts want you to say no to raw cookie dough.

This holiday season, you might find yourself whipping up a batch of cookies in the kitchen, but you may want to think twice before reaching for a taste of the raw dough.

The Centers for Disease Control is using this holiday season to remind bakers that eating or tasting unbaked products can make you sick.

Flour and raw eggs especially can contain bacteria and salmonella, respectively.

So as much as you may want to sneak a taste, it's better for your health to wait until the treats are fully cooked.

The CDC as a full list of safe food handling practices here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 39°
Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Wednesday will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events