CO concerns grow as temperatures drop

The CDC is reminding homeowners about the dangers of CO poisoning. As temperatures drop, the CDC along with the St. Joseph Fire Department wants residents to check their furnaces.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department along with the CDC wants homeowners to be aware of carbon monoxide dangers as the temperatures drop.

The CDC says it's important that homeowners double check their furnaces to make sure they're in proper working order.
SJFD said they've already responded to 18 confirmed carbon monoxide calls since October of last year.
Their best advice is to make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector.

"Just having a detector helps a lot," Steve Henrichson, fire inspector said. "[There are] many different ones out there, at many different price ranges."

SJFD said most carbon monoxide detectors sound an alarm when levels are at or around 35 parts per million (PPM) in the air.
Deadly levels of carbon monoxide are 100 (PPM).

