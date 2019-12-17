Perception or Fact? City reviews public safety outlook on 2018 Community Survey

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City Council looked back on their progress in 2019, comparing what they have done, what they will continue to do, and what they have yet to accomplish to the 2018 Community Survey.

The survey, conducted by Community Alliance, took place from February through April 2018, and had roughly 640 participants out of 2,000 surveys sent out. City Manager Bruce Woody said there were 49 questions, with 15 of them pertaining directly to St. Joseph.

Previous story: City Leaders React to Survey.

"Everybody within the organization has an opportunity to submit questions," Woody said. "We try to keep some of them consistent from year to year so that we can do some benchmarking and compare how things have changed from one survey to the next."

The survey has been conducted roughly every two to three years. City Council first saw the 2018 results around August of that year, but asked to have a follow-up work session to review their progress in comparison to the results.

Woody said during the session on Monday that the three highest priorities for St. Joseph residents who took the survey were: street maintenance and repair, overall public safety and wastewater management.

Mayor Bill McMurray said he wasn't surprised to see those issues fill out the top three, and added that the council has done some work to counteract those concerns.

"We're spending millions of dollars more on streets then we ever have in St. Joseph, so we are making headway," McMurray said. "Ideally, we should have a little more money. We should have closer to seven or eight million dollars according to the City Manager to handle the streets problem."

However, for council member Madison Davis, it wasn't the streets or the wastewater management that grabbed his attention but public safety. The survey results show a decrease in those surveyed saying they feel safe in common areas around town.

"What are we going to do to affect great change if we're just looking at the results on a year by year basis and not noticing the overall trends," Davis said.

Here are those results regarding feeling safe in the following situations:

At work: 2010 - 92%, 2016 - 91%, 2018 - 82%

In your neighborhood: 2010 - 91%, 2016 - 89%, 2018 - 78%

In shopping areas: 2010 - 91%, 2016 - 88%, 2018 - 72%

Davis said he feels these downward trends should not be overlooked or disregarded as the City continues to talk about public safety in the community.

"That right there is why people don't want to live here sometimes, that's why some people don't want to raise their children here sometimes," Davis said. "Those are the types of things that we've got to key in on."

Though other city officials said these types of answers are often more about how the surveyors feel rather than actual fact. To back this up, St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally said on Monday that overall crime in the city is down compared to this time last year.

"This is a perception survey, okay? And perception - you know, it's often said that perception is reality. Well, perception is not reality. Things are better," McMurray said.

Woody added that the council should further work on getting the statistics more widely available to the public to help clear up some of the misconceptions.

"The challenge is communicating and making sure that the public knows what the real facts are versus what the rumor is," Woody said.

He added that several factors have led to the current drop in the majority of crime, including the special operations conducted by the SJPD, MO Highway Patrol and Buchanan Co. SHeriff's Department, and the city's stance on property maintenance.

"City Council has been very active this past year in a half, and doing so in things regarding property maintenance," Woody said. "Increased fines related to maintenance, within the statutory authority at least, vacant property registration, rental inspection program."

Though Councilman Davis said while the survey may be largely answered in response to the surveyor's perception rather than fact, it's still important to take that into consideration moving forward.

"Sometimes it's discounted because it's a perception survey, but the perception's reality," Davis said. "If people don't feel or perceive that the city is making an effort - and I know that they are - but if they don't feel or perceive that they're making an effort to prevent the crime then that's their belief."

Mayor McMurray said while the council will continue to tackle the crime problem in St. Joe, they shouldn't overlook the work they've done up to this point.

"I always say let's extenuate the positive," McMurray said. "I'm not denying that we have crime, but I'm not denying either that we've shown improvement in reducing some crime."