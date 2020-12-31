Local bar forges into the new year despite COVID-19

“Let’s welcome in 2021 in the safest way possible because 2021 is a game changer,” said Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer of University of Kansas Health System.

One local St. Joseph bar has chosen to stay open late for New Years Eve to ring in 2021 with their customers.

“We have decided to stay open until midnight. We have quite a few reservations,” said Whitney Loehing, owner of Adam's Bar & Grill.

Adams Bar & Grill wants to celebrate the end of a hard year with the people that got them through it. Loehing said, “As rough as 2020 could have been, our Adams’ staff and customers really made the best of it.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the safest way to celebrate NYE is at home with family, but for those who to choose to go out, CDC recommends wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, hand washing, avoiding crowds and staying home if sick.

Loehing said the bar is following all guidelines ahead of NYE.

“A lot of our parties, we have six groups of six, groups of eight, but they’re coming with those folks. They’re going to wear their masks to the table and stay with that group. If they’re getting up, going to the restroom or they’re leaving, they’re wearing their mask, so I’m not too worried about it at all,” said Loehing.

University of Kansas Health System's top medical officials said everyone wants to kiss 2020 goodbye and never turn back, but we can do it safely.

“There is a natural inclination to want to get together. We are so tired of this crisis and we want to welcome in 2021,” said Dr. Stites, “We know the right thing to do. Be a hero.”

But to say it's been a long year would be a drastic understatement. COVID-19 fatigue has set in for many and Loehing said people want to toast to the end of 2020.

“A lot of our customers know when they’re coming in what they- that there is a possibility that there are going to be a lot of people here and so, when coming here, they are taking that on. I don’t think we have anyone here worrying about that,” said Loehing.

Doctors warn the decisions made on NYE will follow into 2021.