COVID-19 Important Links and Resources

As the spread of COVID-19, or as it's more commonly known as the coronavirus continues. This page will hold resources you need to stay informed and to keep you and your family safe.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 3:01 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 3:35 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

What is COVID-19?
The complete clinical picture with regard to COVID-19 is not fully known. Reported illnesses have ranged from very mild (including some with no reported symptoms) to severe, including illness resulting in death. While information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild, a reportexternal icon out of China suggests serious illness occurs in 16% of cases.
COVID-19 declared a pandemic
On Wednesday, March 11 the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. A pandemic is defined as the worldwide spread of a new disease. Read more from the World Health Organization.

IMPORTANT LOCAL LINKS

Missouri Coronavirus Hotline

Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services

St. Joseph, MO Coronavirus Information

Andrew County Health Department

Doniphan County Health Department

Dekalb Tri-County Health Department

Platte County Health Department

Resources for Travelers (CDC)

Who is at most risk?
Older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions — like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example — seem to be at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness.
What are the symptoms?
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.*

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

How can you protect yourself?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Stay home when you are sick.
"Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. The clouds have moved back into the area as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving us a chance for rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. A mixture of rain and snow is possible as we head into Saturday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is possible north of St. Joseph and the best chance near the Iowa border.
