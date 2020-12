(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Mayor's Children's Christmas Party has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With due regard to the health and safety of our community's families, the 2020 Mayor's Children's Christmas Party has been canceled," the city stated in a news release.

The city said it will use the money that was donated to help adopt multiple families from the AFL-CIO Adopt-A-Family program.

The Mayor's Children's Christmas Party is held every year before Christmas.