COVID-19 can’t keep Santa or his helpers from delivering gifts to sick children in Missouri, Kansas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A six-year-old boy from St. Joseph got a special visit from Santa’s elves Thursday and some virtual helpers.

Santa and Mrs. Claus asked the St. Joseph Police to be part of a special mission. They needed help bringing the magic of Christmas to nine sick children in the area.

Aiden Sarnowski was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer affecting soft tissues such as muscles, a little over two years ago. A half a year after his recovery, he had a relapse in his brain. But according to his father, he’s got a ton of fight left in him.

“He’s six-years-old and other than the fact that he’s bald right now, you wouldn’t really be able to tell much about him and the condition that he has. He’s a very happy, very joyous little boy,” Aiden’s father Aaron Sarnowski said in a Zoom interview Thursday. “He’s very playful. He loves to play. He’s definitely our world here.”

Elves of Christmas Present, a charitable organization with anonymous givers, organized a parade of police cars, a SWAT vehicle, and a fire truck to pull up outside of the Sarnowskis and deliver gifts. The Sarnowski’s were just one of 9 destinations on Christmas Eve. Children’s Mercy selecting the children for the organization.

Similar deliveries were planned for children all over the area including Lee’s Summit, Mo, Gardner, Kan., Warrensburg, Mo., and Olathe, Kan., among others. The children didn’t know about their special deliveries. Instead, they were on virtual “ridealongs” with law enforcement officers delivering gifts to one of the other 8 children. It was a giant Christmas relay.

On a virtual ridealong with the St. Joseph Police was six-year-old Corinthian “C.J.” Franklin from Olathe. CJ has already fought two unrelated cancers, Lymphoma at the age of 2 and then Leukemia starting at the age of 5.

Officer Matt Kneib was CJ’s virtual tour guide, breaking out the police SWAT vehicle for the special delivery.

“You could just see it in his face, on the phone and everything, he was really getting into it,” the officer said.

During the Zoom call, Kneib showed C.J. the Bearcat, the route to Aiden’s, and then once they got to the Sarnowskis, C.J. was there to virtually knock on the door.

“I could hear him knocking on his coffee table over the phone and it was an awesome experience,” Kneib said.

Aiden’s dad said it took his son about 45-minutes to open up all of his gifts. He received a big-screen TV, nerf guns, a football, a basketball, police badges, and more.

“He had a great time and we really appreciated it. We really appreciated everyone showing up. We recorded it from every which angle,” Aaron Sarnowski said.

It wasn’t just a blessing to the families. The helper elves enjoyed being part of the mission.

“We, unfortunately, get to see a lot of terrible and yucky stuff this time of year and stuff, and all year long but to have the opportunity to do something like this, it’s heartwarming,” Officer Kneib said.