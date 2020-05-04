COVID-19 carriers can save lives by donating plasma

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 can now play a part in helping researchers solve the deadly disease.

Grifols Global Health Care is developing an anti-body for the coronavirus. Testing is underway at hundreds of plasma centers across the country. One of those plasma centers is located in St. Joseph, Mo.

The Plasma Biological Services has been cleared for convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.

"We want to collect a bunch of people's plasma to be able to really isolate that COVID-19 protein and anti-body," said Vlasta Hakes, Grifols corporate affairs director. "We want to get that anti-body into medicine, and this medicine would be specific for COIVD-19."

The plasma centers are seeking donations from those who have carried the virus--and will test anti-bodies to produce a potential treatment.

In order to donate, previous COVID carriers must be symptom-free for 28 days, along with other criteria. The full list of criteria is here. You can also call 1-(866) END-CV19 to find out if you qualify.



This initiative is a result of collaboration from Grifols, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research Authority (BARDA), and other Federal health agencies.