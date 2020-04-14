COVID-19 cases in Buchanan county can now be classified as probable

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The process of how COVID-19 cases are being classified in Buchanan county is now changing.

Following CDC guidance, the St. Joseph Health Department will have two different categories for how coronavirus cases are being reported.

Coronavirus cases are now being classified as either confirmed or probable.

Confirmed cases are where a person has been tested for the virus and their lab test has come back positive.

Probable cases, the new second category, is where a person meets clinical criteria such as showing specific symptoms related to COVID-19 and has had close contact with a confirmed or probable case, but has not been tested for the coronavirus.

Healthcare professionals say which category a case falls under depends on whether or not that person has been tested.

“So, if they meet a very specific definition, then they can fall under what is called a probable case and that simply means, we’re really sure that you have it, but we don’t have a test to confirm that you have it so we can’t call you confirmed, but we can all you probable,”said Connie Werner, clinic supervisor at the St. Joseph Health Department.

Because of the new category system for COVID-19, Buchanan county might see a jump in the number of coronavirus cases.

It's not because there's a huge spike in people contracting the virus, rather there's now more people who can be labelled as probably having it.

“Before we had probable case, we could only do case contacts to those who had confirmed case. So, if you had a symptom and you were living in the same house as someone, unless you got tested, I couldn’t do any case contacts with you. I couldn’t take it any further other than basic education,”said Werner.

A person cannot self-diagnose oneself as a probable case. In order to be classified as a probable case, a person would need to speak with the health department's communicable disease nurse, as well as have that specific set of criteria.

The St. Joseph Health Department said this new category is a tool to help isolate and quarantine more people who probably have COVID-19, but aren't being tested for it.