COVID-19 cases rising, open spots still available at vaccine clinic

Posted: May 3, 2021 12:42 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the health department, new coronavirus cases in Buchanan County nearly tripled in one week. The health department reported 90 new cases last week compared to 33 cases reported the previous week.

Of the new confirmed cases last week, 20 to 29-year-olds saw the biggest spike in virus cases.

The health department has availability at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday. The health department will be administering the Moderna vaccine. Sign up for an appointment at https://signup.com/go/tNdgirq.

