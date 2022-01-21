Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

COVID-19 cases surging in Buchanan County

"Fortunately, the people who are vaccinated are having less severe effects and that helps keep the hospitalization numbers down," Director of the St. Joseph Health Department Debra Bradley said.

Posted: Jan 21, 2022 11:01 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As new covid cases in the county continue to soar,the health department reports an average of more than 200 new cases each day.

Health director Debra Bradley says this could be due to the nationwide surge Omicron variant.

While she says Omicron has been proven to be less severe, it is more contagious, even for the fully vaccinated.

“So that has contributed to our large numbers. Fortunately, the people who are vaccinated are having less severe effects and that helps keep the hospitalization numbers down. It's not too late to get vaccinated, because while you still may get the virus, it does have a positive impact on your outcome if you do contract the virus,” Director of the St. Joseph Health Department Debra Bradley said.

She adds that if a person is in contact with someone with covid to wait three to five days before getting tested, but if you have symptoms to get a test.

The health department is holding a free COVID-19 testing event on Sunday at the Remington Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 5°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 1°
Savannah
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 5°
Cameron
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 6°
Atchison
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 6°
Bitter cold temperatures out the door again this morning with wind chills around 1 to 10 below zero. Temperatures today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday will be on the mild side with highs making a run for the 50s. Monday night will bring another cold front to our area dropping temperatures into the 20s by mid week. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for the next 7 days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories