COVID-19 cases surging in Buchanan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As new covid cases in the county continue to soar,the health department reports an average of more than 200 new cases each day.

Health director Debra Bradley says this could be due to the nationwide surge Omicron variant.

While she says Omicron has been proven to be less severe, it is more contagious, even for the fully vaccinated.

“So that has contributed to our large numbers. Fortunately, the people who are vaccinated are having less severe effects and that helps keep the hospitalization numbers down. It's not too late to get vaccinated, because while you still may get the virus, it does have a positive impact on your outcome if you do contract the virus,” Director of the St. Joseph Health Department Debra Bradley said.

She adds that if a person is in contact with someone with covid to wait three to five days before getting tested, but if you have symptoms to get a test.

The health department is holding a free COVID-19 testing event on Sunday at the Remington Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.