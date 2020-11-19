COVID-19 community testing results: 385 tested, 80 positive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Results are back from a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site held in St. Joseph earlier this month.

Out of the 385 individuals who received a test, 80 proved to be positive for the coronavirus.

The City of St. Joseph Health Department along with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services held the drive-thru event at Heritage Park Softball Complex on Nov. 7.

Another free COVID-19 test site will be held next month. Testing will take place on Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aquatic Center located at 402 S. Noyes Blvd in St. Joseph.

You can register by clicking here or by calling the State's Covid Hotline at 877-435-8411.

On Wednesday, the City of St. Joseph Health Department reported a total of 5,325 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The health department also reported an additional three deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 64.