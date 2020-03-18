Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor confirms first coronavirus related death in Missouri Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

COVID-19 concerns leading to shortage of donated blood

Coronavirus concerns are cancelling blood drives across the country.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 5:48 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There's a desperate need for new blood as the country is facing the coronavirus pandemic. 

American Red Cross calling it "a blood crisis." 

Coronavirus concerns are cancelling blood drives across the country. The cancellations are leaving blood donation centers short on donors and dangerously low on supplies. 

“Blood isn’t something that cannot be made or manufactured. The only way that we can get that is arm to arm,”said Angie Springs, American Red Cross spokesperson. 

Nearly 2,700 American Red Cross blood drives have been cancelled across the country.

126 of the 2,700 cancelled blood drives are from Missouri and Arkansas.

The lack of blood drives resulting in 86,000 fewer blood donations. Officials worry the nation's blood supply could be at risk if these cancelations continue. 

Health officials say the blood shortage is reaching critical levels. 

“We know that by looking at the blood collections and what the needs are with our hospitals, that if we aren’t there now we will be very soon,”said Springs.

With the coronavirus outbreak, more people are taking precautions, including blood donations centers. 

“Our staff is taking high concern and measures to make sure that social distancing is happening and are really taking extra precaution in making sure everything is wiped down and that it is a safe and secure environment,”said Springs. 

Precautions are inplace to keep donors and the blood supply safe from the COVID-19. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A strong cold front will make its way towards the Midwest on Thursday giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms and some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories