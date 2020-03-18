COVID-19 concerns leading to shortage of donated blood

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There's a desperate need for new blood as the country is facing the coronavirus pandemic.

American Red Cross calling it "a blood crisis."

Coronavirus concerns are cancelling blood drives across the country. The cancellations are leaving blood donation centers short on donors and dangerously low on supplies.

“Blood isn’t something that cannot be made or manufactured. The only way that we can get that is arm to arm,”said Angie Springs, American Red Cross spokesperson.

Nearly 2,700 American Red Cross blood drives have been cancelled across the country.

126 of the 2,700 cancelled blood drives are from Missouri and Arkansas.

The lack of blood drives resulting in 86,000 fewer blood donations. Officials worry the nation's blood supply could be at risk if these cancelations continue.

Health officials say the blood shortage is reaching critical levels.

“We know that by looking at the blood collections and what the needs are with our hospitals, that if we aren’t there now we will be very soon,”said Springs.

With the coronavirus outbreak, more people are taking precautions, including blood donations centers.

“Our staff is taking high concern and measures to make sure that social distancing is happening and are really taking extra precaution in making sure everything is wiped down and that it is a safe and secure environment,”said Springs.

Precautions are inplace to keep donors and the blood supply safe from the COVID-19.