COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising at Mosaic

The jump comes as Buchanan County's positivity rate and case numbers are also on the rise.

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 1:32 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) COVID-19 hospitalizations are back on the rise in St. Joseph.

On Monday, Mosaic Life Care reported 24 people in the hospital with the virus.

The City of St. Joseph Health Department reports the county's positivity rate jumped from 8.63% to 13.2%. 48 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend.

Health officials blame the spike on unvaccinated people getting together with new cases mainly showing up in the 30 and under age group.

