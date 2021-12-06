COVID-19 shots offered by first responders

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine or if you have to meet a vaccination deadline for your job, the Buchanan County EMS is offering to give you one.

Director of Field Operations Steve Groshong says they finished taking care of first responders that needed their vaccines and they still have more leftover that they don't want to go unused.

Groshong posted to Twitter saying you can get a Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine from them whether it's your first or second dose or a booster.

They still have a couple hundred doses left.

“I know that you know there are a lot of people running short on their deadline and so I thought I would throw that on Twitter just to see if anybody would take us up on it,” Groshong said.”We're here on the weekends so where else are you going to get one if you need one. So that's why we did what we did so we can just help out the community if we can.”

Groshong says if you want to get a shot they will try to set you up at a time when several others are getting theirs as well.this will help make sure that once vaccines are taken out of the fridge and opened they won't go to waste.

If you want to schedule a time to get yours, DO NOT call 9-1-1. Instead please call 816-396-9572.