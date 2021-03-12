COVID-19 testing events slowdown as vaccination efforts ramp up

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local COVID-19 testing sites have taken a sharp dive in recent months as focus shifts towards vaccinations.

Friday, a free COVID-19 testing event was held at the Aquatic Park in St. Joseph. During the first hour of the event, only four cars pulled into the parking lot. A considerable contrast to December's testing event held in the same location where cars flooded the parking lot, looking to be screened for the virus.

“These days it’s impressive if we get 20 people tested at an event,” said Annie Lacy, COVID testing coordinator for Samuel U. Roger's Health Center.

Health experts said the reason COVID tests are taking a hit is because vaccination efforts are ramping up. Within the U.S., the FDA has granted three vaccines Emergency Use Authorization. The U.S. is administering close to 2.2 million shots a day. 1 in 4 American adults have received their first dose of the vaccine.

“Really everyone wants the vaccine, that’s where the spotlight is right now,” said Lacy.

The drop in coronavirus testing is also aiding to Buchanan County's lower positivity rate. Medical professionals said with less people getting tested for the virus, it's harder to tell how widespread COVID is within the community. As of Thursday, Buchanan County's positivity rate was 3.07%.

“I definitely think that’s a part of it. If you aren’t testing as much of the population as you were before, how accurate can we be when it comes to that positivity rate?” said Lacy.

COVID-19 tests are now easier and more accessible to come by which is also helping decrease the numbers at local testing clinics. While testing might be slowing down as vaccinations ramp up, health experts said testing is still a critical step in keeping the community safe.