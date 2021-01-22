COVID-19 vaccination site opening at East Hills Mall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More people will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mosaic Life Care is teaming up with the City of St. Joseph to operate a community COVID-19 vaccine site.

"We have been waiting for this day for almost a year," said Mark Laney, MD, CEO, Mosaic Life Care. "For our frontline caregivers who have waged this war day after day, we thank you. You persevered and delivered the most incredible care with unthinkable obstacles. You leaned into this pandemic, and for that, we are a grateful community. Now, this vaccine is available as our last weapon in the battle against this deadly COVID-19 virus."

The site will operate out of the former Gordmans store at East Hills Mall. Mosaic officials said the vaccination site will have the capability of vaccinating hundreds of people day when sufficient vaccine supply is available. Mosaic officials said doses are ordered on a weekly basis but the amounts are determined by the state.

The State of Missouri authorized COVID-19 vaccinations for Phase1B - Tiers 1 and 2 on Monday.

Tier 1 of Phase 1B focuses on protecting those who keep Missourians safe, including law enforcement, fire service, and public health professionals, among others.

Tier 2 of Phase 1B focuses on protecting those who are at increased risk for severe illness, including individuals aged 65 and older and any adult with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, or intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome, heart conditions, a weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, or Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.

The actual opening of the vaccination site will be Monday. Visits are by appointment only and registration has to be completed online at: MyMLC.com/vaccine.

Mosaic said the hospital cannot make appointments over the phone for the COVID-19 vaccine and urges the public not to call the medical center or nurses line for an appointment.