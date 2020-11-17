Clear
COVID hospitalizations hit daily record high of 95 at Mosaic Life Care
COVID hospitalizations hit daily record high of 95 at Mosaic Life Care

On Monday, the City of St. Joseph Health Department reported a total of 5,148 positive tests since the pandemic began. Fifty-eight people have now died.

Posted: Nov 17, 2020 11:12 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Mosaic Life Care hit an all-time high of 95 people on Tuesday.

According to the Mosaic's daily report, 82 patients are hospitalized in St. Joseph, nine are in the hospital in Maryville, and four are hospitalized with the virus in Albany.

The record hospitalizations come a day after four more people in Buchanan County died from the virus and the number of confirmed cases passed the 5,000 mark. 

The county's positivity rate stands at 25.49 percent.

St. Joseph's City Council also voted on Monday to support extending the city's mask mandate into next year. The council voted to extend the requirement to wear masks or face coverings are now required in indoor public places until February 14.

